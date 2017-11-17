New York is magical all year round, but there is something very special about experiencing the holidays in the city. The spirit of Christmas comes early this year in the new GCDS FW campaign.

MARCO+MARIA perfectly portray some of our favorite things to do during the season. Chinese food? check. Arcade? check. Lounging at home with a cozy good-looking knit sweater? double check. The video stars Lera Abova, Mazurbate and Francesco Cuizza wearing some of the highlights from the fall collection. That Hello Kitty crop top sweater is already on Santa's list!

Check out the video below, accompanied by a great soundtrack performed by dream girl Caroline Vreeland.





The new collection is available now at gcds.it