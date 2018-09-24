There's a very memorable scene in Paul Verhoeven's 1990 film Total Recall in which a sex worker flashes her three breasts at Arnold Schwarzenegger. It must have stuck in the minds of the designers at Italian streetwear label GCDS, because they sent some similarly busty models down the runway at Milan Fashion Week (styled by Anna Trevelyan).

Building on the current body modification trend (see A. Human's stunt last month), GCDS showcased its skintight neon crop tops by giving two models an extra prosthetic breast each at last night's show. They looked surprisingly realistic, too. And like, really perky?

GCDS on Instagram: “EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED AT #GCDSFUTUROBEACH SS19 ON IG LIVE! 🔥” Total Recall is set in the future, and dystopia was the theme elsewhere on the GCDS runway too: creative director Giuliano Calza conceptualized the collection around a computer crash causing society's collapse. Both two and three-breasted models wore neon mini dresses, military-style vests, smog masks, harnesses, fanny packs, and lace-up boots.

The unusual breast augmentations were attention-grabbing, but GCDS also hoped its futuristic themes would inspire the audience to think about the bigger issues than sex.

GCDS on Instagram: “STREAMING TONIGHT AT 8PM GMT ⚙️🔨 #GCDSfuturoBeach” "We're a young group here—we're all under 30—and I wanted to talk to people our age about the future and get them thinking about plastics, water shortage and the environment, told WWD. "Full sustainability is impossible, and I wanted this show to be a wake-up call."

Photo via Getty