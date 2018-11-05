GCDS' New Lipstick Names Are Iconic

Italian streetwear brand GCDS is easily one of the hottest fashion labels at the moment. The Milanese brand has tapped some of the most influential fashion stars since being founded in 2015, including Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Teyana Taylor. During Milan Fashion week last month, GCDS sent triple-breasted models down the runway in a dystopian cyber future, styled by PAPER Person Anna Trevelyan.

Now, the athleisure-chic brand has turned its attention to focus on beauty. Made entirely in Italy and with cruelty-free materials, GCDS introduces four shades of lipstick as the first drop of beauty items set to come in 2019. With names like "Velvet D.I.C.K." and "BlingHoe," the line ties their ironic high-end luxury branding with Italian beauty.

The true star of this collection is the "Marijuana 4:20" shade. Although it appears green at first, a pH reagent turns it into a natural cherry shade when applied on lips and cheeks.

Shop the four available lipsticks now on the GCDS site (although many are already sold out), and stay tuned for the upcoming drops in 2019.