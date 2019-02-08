In a new video showcasing their spring 2019 collection, downtown cool person label Gauntlett Cheng paid tribute to a few unexpected subjects. Namely Zedd. And Maren Morris. And Grey!

The video, shot and styled by Kristie Muller, features a lo-fi cover of Zedd, Morris' and Grey's massive number one hit "The Middle," which is one of those earworms that seems impossible to escape. Two models roll around in Gauntlett Cheng as an unseen singer mutters the lyrics to the song, pausing for a sniffle. It is so odd, so good. We wonder what Diplo would think. Check it out below.