Chella Man and Kimberly Drew Front GAP's Colorful Campaign

For its most recent campaign, GAP enlisted artist and trans advocate Chella Man, writer, art curator, activist Kimberly Drew Drew, artist Carlotta Kohl, model Kevlin Davis, violinist and activist Enzima, and rapper SuperDuperKyle to model a new range of "softwear" denim. The dynamic group radiates good vibes wearing colorful tees in a playful video.

Related | Chella Man: Most Likely to Melt Our Hearts

Related | Carlotta Kohl: Most Likely to Be Completely Unavoidable

Each member of the cast shares their mantra for positivity in the campaign. While 19-year-old artivist Chella Man encourages individuals to be their own representation, "Black Contemporary Art" founder and MET Museum social media manager Kimberly Drew's motto is to not speak negatively about oneself.

See more of the feel-good campaign, below.