Trying to build up your Instagram following this summer to get that shiny gold K that indicates you've made it into the big time — the over 10,000 crew? One model on the platform accidentally discovered a cool new way to gain a quick 10k followers, and all she had to do was get attacked by a wild animal.

Nineteen-year-old Katarina Zarutskie was vacating in the Bahamas when she spotted an Instagrammable moment she couldn't pass up — swimming with a large group of nurse sharks in crystal blue waters. Though nurse sharks are typically not dangerous to humans, they will bite if they feel threatened, and like any creature in the wild are unpredictable.

Zarutskie learned that the hard way when one bit into her arm, dragging her downward. Her boyfriend's father, who was directing the shoot, captured the whole thing on camera, which made for better content than Zarutskie ever could have planned.

"I leaned back, and then that shark he came and he bit down on my arm and pulled me under," Zarutskie told Buzzfeed. Instead of panicking, she lifted her arm out of the sea so that other sharks wouldn't smell the blood and come rushing. "I am lucky to have my hand. It is a testament to how calm I stayed."

She went on to say that while the experience was a "big learning lesson," she wouldn't necessarily discouraging other would-be 'grammers from taking a photo with the sharks.

"They are wild animals and it's an uncontrollable situation," she said. "I would recommend people to do it but be smart about it. You are in their home."

So far, her following has increased by 10k since the incident, which means it was 100% worth it.



Photo via Instagram

