Gabrielle Union showed her support for her step-son at the Miami Pride Festival over the weekend.
According to People, Gabrielle took Zion Wade — the 11-year-old son of her husband, Dwayne Wade — to the festival with 17-year-old Zaire Blessing Dwayne and 5-month-old Kaavia James. And though Dwayne himself was unable to attend, he still managed to post a few proud photos of his family.
"We support each other with Pride!" he wrote in on top of one pic. He then went on to post another photo, captioning it, "Zion had his [own] cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid!"
Zaire also got in on the love fest, posting his own photos of the festival, alongside a sweet note that read, "Love you lil bro no matter what."
Talk about adorable. Check out a few of the snaps, below.
