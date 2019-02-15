Any emerging creative could tell you that when it comes to planning for success, you have to fill a niche. In Gabriela Ostolaza's case, the niche is kitsch — "Conceptual kitsch," to be exact. When the FIT graduate started designing, there was no guessing how quickly her clothes would find their lot. Using an approach that subverts with humor and leads with precision, Ostolaza's specialties are nothing if not full of possibility.

Working largely with plastic, leather and faux fur on designs that embody her playfully eclectic tastes, the young designer is evolving her aesthetic with gusto. Drawing from a recurring set of references, Ostolaza is inspired by a lifelong fascination with childhood trinkets, industrial glam rock and constructing outwear from plastic.

Her tongue in cheek approach has got the attention of some pretty big names too. The creative collaborator to brands like Nicopanda and Hood By Air has also worked on special projects with Lady Gaga, Azealia Banks, and Rihanna.

After taking a year-long hiatus for the brand, the kitsch queen is back and planning an immersive pop-up experience you won't want to miss. Revealing her freshest ideas in collaboration with the queer techno collective, FIST, she'll be hosting the "see now, buy now" presentation of her fall 2019 collection. Talk about filling a niche.