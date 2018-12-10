Highly anticipated horror movie about rich hot people having to eat cheap food, aka the first official take on 2017's Fyre Fest, documentary FYRE, will arrive on Netflix on January 18.

Today we get our first look, with a trailer that resembles a Chainsmokers music video mashed up with Cabin In The Woods promo.

"Fyre Festival baby, here we go" declares a bandana-d bro, before a montage of hot young people jet-skiing, taking selfies and running into the ocean rolls. Then comes the cinematic Skrillex drop, which signals that Michelle is the first to realize something is going on here (DAMN IT TREVOR, SHE SAW SOMEONE IN THE WOODS).

Queue horrifying, graphic shots of hot young people sleeping on airport floors, dragging mattresses across the beach, demanding "turn this bus right around!"

According to Netflix, the new documentary "gives a first-hand look into the disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organizers themselves."

FYRE is just first of the many stabs being taken at translating the viral disaster's zeitgeisty trappings into on-screen gold, that we'll see in 2019.

Hulu is also releasing a docuseries about the non-festival, and last year, Seth Rogan and and the Lonely Island (Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer) announced an un-subtle spin-off movie "about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG."