Future just dropped a music video for "Right Now," a slightly older track that first appeared last year on DJ Esco's Project E.T. mixtape, but claps just as hard today. It's never a bad time for a bit of a flex, and in that spirit, the video is pretty much just a meditation on the effect Future has on his adoring fans, which include Drake, Big Sean and Meek Mill. Expect lots and lots of dramatic black and white concert footage and lots of instances of Future walking solemnly backstage. Poetry.

Watch "Right Now" right now...



