As a sweet Valentine's day treat for us all, Future has tweeted after a month-long hiatus that he will be releasing a new album on Friday. Friday! We never left the table, Future! We are grateful for the feast, Future!

I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon https://t.co/n1PFChLlyb

— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 14, 2017

It's the Atlanta rapper's first solo musical project since EVOL came out February last year. Future recently jumped on a Maroon 5 track in an unlikely musical pairing and it's not too shabby.

Future will also kick off a North American tour on May 4 featuring huge names like Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Young Thug and A$AP Ferg which is guaranteed to be a banger.

Good times are a-coming!



