Future is Dropping a New Album on Friday! Happy Days!
As a sweet Valentine's day treat for us all, Future has tweeted after a month-long hiatus that he will be releasing a new album on Friday. Friday! We never left the table, Future! We are grateful for the feast, Future!
It's the Atlanta rapper's first solo musical project since EVOL came out February last year. Future recently jumped on a Maroon 5 track in an unlikely musical pairing and it's not too shabby.
Future will also kick off a North American tour on May 4 featuring huge names like Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Young Thug and A$AP Ferg which is guaranteed to be a banger.
Good times are a-coming!
