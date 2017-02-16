Today is a great day. Why? Well, friends, today Future has released his new album – his first new project in a year – and it's early.

Future which was only announced several days ago, is a full 17 tracks with no collaborations (all Future, all the time). While this might be a rare move for other hip-hop stars, if anyone can carry an album without any features, it's the Atlanta-rapper.

While it's unclear why the album has been released a day early on Spotify when Future announced the album would be available on iTunes tomorrow, it just wouldn't be right to look a gift horse in the mouth.

You can catch Future on his new Nobody Safe Tour which will kick off in May, featuring a whole lot of hip-hop heavyweights including Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black, Young Thug and A$AP Ferg.



Listen to the full album below and revel in all that is good for Future has blessed us.

[h/t Complex]

Image via David X Prutting/BFA.com