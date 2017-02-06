Drizzy isn't exactly one for politics, but it looks like the state of affairs has gotten so shit that he's finally starting to use his mass market platform/powers of the impassioned salt for relative good -- seeing as how he recently stopped mid-show to share a few implied thoughts re: President Trump.

"Every day I wake up. I see all this bullshit going in the world. People trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other," he said. "So tonight, my proudest moment isn't selling tickets or having people sing my songs, my proudest moment...if you take a look around this room, you'll see people of all races and all places."

"If you think one man can tear this world apart, you're out of your motherfucking mind," Drake ends. "It's on us to keep this shit together. Fuck that man" -- which is undoubtedly something we can all agree upon. Watch the video the whole speech below.





