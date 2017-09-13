Though NYFW may be wrapping up, the front row celebrity spotting remains strong and fervent. Ralph Lauren, Helmut Lang and Coach, among other shows, had celebrities crawling out of their hotel rooms and penthouses to sit front row on Day 7 of fashion week. The stars included the likes of Emma Roberts, Selena Gomez, A$AP Ferg, James Franco and Cardi B to name a few.

Cardi B and Offset at Helmut Lang

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Simi and Haze Khadra at Helmut Lang

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Lil Yachty and Diplo at Helmut Lang

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Selah Marley and A$AP Ferg at Helmut Lang

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Milanhightower at Helmut Lang

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Halsey at Baja East

Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

Designers John Targon and Scott Studenberg with Karlie Kloss at Baja East

Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

Anna Wintour and Selena Gomez at Coach

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Vic Mensa and Elaine Welteroth at Coach

Lars Niki/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter and Emma Roberts at Coach

Lars Niki/Getty Images

James Franco at Coach

Lars Niki/Getty Images

Diane Keaton and Ricky Lauren at Ralph Lauren

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Nina Dobrev at Ralph Lauren

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Jessica Chastain at Ralph Lauren

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Katie Holmes at Ralph Lauren

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Model Stefanie Giesinger, The Fat Jewish and model Paloma Elsesser at Barragán

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Larsen Thompson at Barragán

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jazmin Grimaldi and Ian Mellencamp at Barragán