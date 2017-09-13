Though NYFW may be wrapping up, the front row celebrity spotting remains strong and fervent. Ralph Lauren, Helmut Lang and Coach, among other shows, had celebrities crawling out of their hotel rooms and penthouses to sit front row on Day 7 of fashion week. The stars included the likes of Emma Roberts, Selena Gomez, A$AP Ferg, James Franco and Cardi B to name a few.
Cardi B and Offset at Helmut Lang
Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Simi and Haze Khadra at Helmut Lang
Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Lil Yachty and Diplo at Helmut Lang
Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Selah Marley and A$AP Ferg at Helmut Lang
Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Milanhightower at Helmut Lang
Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Halsey at Baja East
Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
Designers John Targon and Scott Studenberg with Karlie Kloss at Baja East
Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
Anna Wintour and Selena Gomez at Coach
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Vic Mensa and Elaine Welteroth at Coach
Lars Niki/Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter and Emma Roberts at Coach
Lars Niki/Getty Images
James Franco at Coach
Lars Niki/Getty Images
Diane Keaton and Ricky Lauren at Ralph Lauren
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Nina Dobrev at Ralph Lauren
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Jessica Chastain at Ralph Lauren
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Katie Holmes at Ralph Lauren
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Model Stefanie Giesinger, The Fat Jewish and model Paloma Elsesser at Barragán
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Larsen Thompson at Barragán
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jazmin Grimaldi and Ian Mellencamp at Barragán
Jason Kempin/Getty Images