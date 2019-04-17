French Montana's just the gift that keeps on giving. On the heels of the release of his brand new banger "Slide," French is also blessing us with the accompanying visuals on Thursday. Can't wait till tomorrow? No worries. To tide you over, PAPER has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the video's making-of — and, honestly, everything looks amazing.

Linking up with 17-year-old rapper Lil TJay and "Thotiana" memelord BLUEFACE, French's latest song is a dynamic, hook-heavy jam that has the potential to set off a viral summer dance trend. To sweeten the deal though, the BTS pics seem to indicate that we're also getting a colorful, over-the-top video to compliment the song itself. Shot in South Central LA, it appears to be equal parts Dia de los Muertos, mobsters, and Dick Tracy. Talk about a cinematic experience.

But don't take our word for it. Check out all the photos, below.