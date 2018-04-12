Blonded.co has given us many great times. It was the website on which Frank Ocean debuted new music and visuals... you could even buy stuff from it. In fact, Ocean livestreamed his entire Endless album from Blonded.co, and was shipping Endless vinyls via the site just days ago.

What happened to Blonded.co, you ask? Well, the domain expired. Literally, that simple.

If you try to access the site you'll be directed to error page saying that the "domain has expired and is now suspended." What will become of Blonded.co? This all feels very Frank... or is it? What do we really know about Frank, aside from THIS? Who are we to speculate? We must let the master of mystery continue his work.

Image via Getty

