As we make our way through this vale of tears, we try to perk ourselves up by celebrating every successful transit around the sun. Maybe you get a cake with way too many candles on it, or drink with friends while exclaiming "X age is the new Y age," or listen to the HBD voicemails left by family members who haven't figured out texting yet while drinking champagne alone with your cat.

Not if you're Frank Ocean, though.

If you're Frank Ocean, you take the occasion of your 30th birthday to blow it out with a Paris Is Burning themed vogue ball, complete with Eiffel tower cake, star-studded guest list, a catwalk, and the best damn outfit a birthday boy could ask for. You invite all your friends to compete, dance, and sing, and make "Thirty, flirty, and thriving" seem like an honest assessment, and not a hollow sentiment. Footage from the event hit Twitter this weekend: watch and be jealous you didn't get an invite.

Ocean strutted the catwalk (in a pair of to-die-for glitter pants) with RPDR contestant Gia Gunn.

Drag Racers Shanegla and Kim Chi were also in attendance. And so were SZA, Amine, and friend and collaborator Tyler, the Creator (who took his green ensemble for a sashay as well).

And Joanne the Scammer topped it all off with a "Happy Birthday" serenade.

Welcome to your 30s, Frank! It's all downhill from here.

