Sometimes there are people at the Met Gala who disobey the theme but look good anyway. Tonight, wearing all-black and being his usual quiet weirdo self, Frank Ocean is one of them. Not a ruffle or feather or pink accent to be seen, but somehow he's pulling off the formal North Face look.

Ocean turned his own camera on red carpet photographers while shyly posing in Prada. We take it he didn't want to roll with the Susan Sontag theme? Either that, or he thinks he's literally going camping in the mountains, and wants to keep warm. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

The Response