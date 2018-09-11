Straylight, a bar on Mulberry Street in deep Chinatown, is a gorgeous, beautifully appointed space that seems ideal for a fashion party – in this case, an event celebrating Forty Five Ten/Tenoversix, the Dallas retail mainstay, set to open a store in New York's Hudson Yards this spring. Guests, like Dev Hynes, artists Ana Kraš, Chloe Wise, Carly Mark, and Tali Lennox, and models Lili Sumner and Grace Hartzel, were served Japanese snacks like made-to-order handrolls and teeny pieces of fried chicken, and were the sorts of people who managed not to spill the fillings of said handrolls all over their elegant gallery girl clothing.

Tali Lennox

The party also featured a graceful performance from musician Michelle Zauner, aka Japanese Breakfast. It was altogether quite the classy affair. But Straylight used to be a full-on club: the New York outpost of nightlife impresario André Saraiva's Paris nightspot Le Baron. Circa 2012 I was there a lot. Upon walking down the steep stairs to the Straylight basement, I muttered to myself that I used to fall down them all the time (they once had a really good drink with champagne and strawberries). A girl in full Maryam Nassir Zadeh nodded in recognition. She tripped a little, but no one noticed. It was all very civilized, but it was nice to have a little callback to something wilder.



