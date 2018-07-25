In a wildly successful summer with pop-ups around New York City and the launch of their Moroccan Spice Palette, Fenty Beauty is dominating. The makeup brand shows no signs of easing up either, announcing today yet another new product: the limited edition Diamond Ball-Out shade of Killawatt highlighter.

A dazzling metallic silver, the highlighter is a spiritual successor to the popular Torphy Wife shade and was created in collaboration with Rihanna's charity the Clara Lionel Foundation. The foundation, which is named in honor of Rihanna's grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, funds effective education, health, and emergency response programs around the world. The highlighter comes stamped with the charity's logo and all proceeds will go to help fund the foundation's efforts. Every dollar spent on the highlighter will also count as an entry for the chance to win a ticket to Rihanna's Diamond Ball an annual fundraiser hosted this year in New York City on September 13th.

The Fenty Beauty x CLF Diamond Ball-Out Killawatt highlighter goes on sale August 1st for a limited time. In the meantime, you can salivate over this teaser Fenty posted on Instagram earlier today showcasing the new product:

Photo via Fenty Beauty