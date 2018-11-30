Fenty Beauty Dropped a $350 Highlighter, and it's Extra AF

Fenty Beauty dropped a limited edition "Diamond Ball-Out" Killawatt Highlighter and it's fully dripping in Swarovski crystals.

Back in July, Rihanna released the Fenty Beauty "Diamond Ball-Out" Killawatt Highlighter to celebrate her Diamond Ball event that raised funds for her charity. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the "Diamond Ball Out" highlighter went directly to her Clara Lionel Foundation, the non-profit Rihanna founded in honor of her grandparents.

Now, the highlighter is back and has more sparkles than ever. At $350, the Killawatt Bling Vault features the Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120 and the Killawatt Highlighter Compact both fully studded in Swarovski crystals. Although a steep price tag, the money goes to a good cause.

Like the original highlighter, 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation — which provides assistance to impoverished communities around the world through education, healthcare and emergency response teams.

But hear it from Rihanna herself with the release of the original Diamond Ball-Out highlighter: "This very special Killawatt takes highlight to a whole other level. It will have you glowin like never before because whenever you wear it, you're supporting children and other people in need all around the world."

Unfortunately, only 10 of these crystal studded highlighters sets were created and they sold out almost instantly. Fingers crossed that RiRi drops another batch of these extra glam highlighter duos!

Photo courtesy of Fenty Beauty



