If you thought you had enough pink lipsticks, you thought wrong. After declaring #StunnaWeek on Instagram, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line has just dropped another two new shades of its bestselling one-swipe lip paint that––if their sister products are anything to go by––will last all day and into the night.

Earlier this week we were blessed with the chocolate-colored "Unveil", which Rihanna secretly debuted at New York Fashion Week. Now we've been given two slightly subtler additions to the Stunna range: a matte peachy pink called "Unbutton" and a mauve rose called "Uncuffed." The original bright red "Uncensored" completes the quartet for now.



FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA on Instagram: “Introducing #UNBUTTON, the latest BO$$ nude to the #STUNNA fam! This peachy nude is universally flattering that @badgalriri spent a year…” Revealing the new products on Instagram, Fenty Beauty promised they'd remain true to the original Stunna concept: high-intensity matte color that lasts so long that you'll have trouble removing it at the end of the night. Ideal, really. Fenty says that Rihanna spent a year developing "Unbutton" to deliver a universally-flattering shade, and similarly handpicked the mauve-tinged "Uncuffed" with the aim of making "everyone look and feel like a show-stopping BO$$!" She is so good to us.

All the products are available for purchase right now, on the brand's website as well as at Sephora and Harvey Nichols. We wouldn't blame you.

