Fenty Beauty Named One of 2018's 'Most Genius' Companies

Last year, Time named Rihanna's Fenty Beauty one of the 25 best inventions of 2017. And now, the storied magazine has bestowed another honor upon the makeup line: Fenty, alongside the likes of Bumble, Nike, and Spotify, has been named one of Time's Most Genius Companies for 2018.

The magazine (rightfully) praised "the Fenty Effect," writing that "in only a year, Fenty Beauty has pulled off a makeover of the makeup industry. Fenty's unabashed celebration of inclusivity in their makeup campaigns put an unprecedented spotlight on the need for diverse beauty products."

Fenty's explosive success has pushed other beauty brands towards inclusivity, hiring more diverse models and manufacturing products in a wider range of shades. But Fenty was effortlessly inclusive from the start — the line famously launched with 40 shades of foundation, a range far wider than that of most makeup companies. The brand has a voice that's warm, authentic, and funny, and the products work, brilliantly (that highlighter).

"I never could have anticipated the emotional connection that women are having with the products and the brand as a whole," Rihanna told Time. "Some are finding their shade of foundation for the first time, getting emotional at the counter. That's something I will never get over."

