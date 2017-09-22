Just a few weeks after launching her massively successful Fenty Beauty line, Rihanna has already announced a new holiday collection that will arrive in stores and online on October 13. Rih posted video on Instagram previewing an eye shadow palette that features 14 different shades, as well as a photo showing the entire set including a brush, liquid liner, lipstick and glosses called the Galaxy Collection.

We're definitely ready.

For the uninitiated, there has also apparently been some confusion over the past month as to the origins of the name 'Fenty.' Rihanna casually called out all those who didn't know where the name for her line came from, posting a subtle side-eye Instagram with the caption: "When people ask how I came up with #FENTY"



when people ask how I came up with #FENTY @fentybeauty

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

It's her last name, y'all.

Navy out.

