Fenty Beauty hit the ground running in 2019, debuting product after product — including the Sun Stalkr bronzer and body lava luminizers. Now to further satiate our endless appetite for all things Rihanna, a new mystery product is being teased.



On the May cover of Harper's Bazaar US, Rihanna is seen sporting a number of cool beauty looks including a gold lip and glitter-laced eyelashes. The most engaging part of her striking looks, though, was her color-blocked eye palette. Splashed across her lids, eyelashes, and even eyebrows was a range of primary color-heavy mishmash of shades.

A closer look reveals that almost every makeup product used to create the musician's look was from her own beauty label. Fenty Beauty reposted the image on their Instagram with a closeup of her eye, captioning it: "We spy something coming soon on @badgalriri's May cover of @harpersbazaarus... stay tuned!"

Fans-turned-detectives speculated about the new drop, but whether it's "blendable shadow sticks," "colored mascaras" or a whole new eyeshadow palette, we're here for it.