You Can Now Buy Fendi Popsicles Because Fashion

This month, Fendi is taking over The Corner Shop at Selfridges London. Replicating an open-air market that resembles those found in a Roman piazza, the temporary retail installation is brightly lit and filled with colorful balloons. The brand will host activities throughout the month in the space filled with accessories, ready-to-wear (including Fendi/Fila pieces produced in collaboration with @hey_reilly), and gelato popsicles bearing the house's famous FF logo.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, the brand's creative director of menswear and accessories, and Karl Lagerfeld who joined the label as creative director of womenswear in 1965, have featured the FF logo prominently in the brand's recent collections.

Thanks to a bevy of celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, and Hailey Baldwin sporting the FF logo at events and in their personal lives, the label's iconic motif is enjoying a period of resurgence. Featured on the cover for Nicki Minaj's single Chun-Li and worn head to toe by Rita Ora while performing in London this past May, the FF logo has also been a part of some major pop culture moments this year.

For those of us won't have the chance to grace an EP cover in a custom Fendi ensemble, a Fendi popsicle is a close second.