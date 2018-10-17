Fendi Mania Has Taken Over the World

Last night, Fendi launched a new capsule collection dubbed "Fendi Mania." The sporty range of dresses, separates, accessories, and footwear, covered in the brand's signature double "F" motif and a re-appropriated version of its "Fendi/Fila" logo created by @hey_reilly, has officially hits Fendi.com and a handful of the brand's boutiques.

To coincide with the capsule's launch, a series of one-night-only events were held in nine cities around the world. In New York City, Ansel Elgort, Chloe Sevigny, Mia Moretti came out to Fendi's Madison Avenue flagship to celebrate the collection, while the label's Beverly Hills outpost hosted Awkwafina, Joe Jonas, Sarah Hyland, and more. Similar soirees in Paris, London, Moscow, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Kuwait attracted celebrities, influencers, and figures from the fashion, food, art, and design spheres.

See more from Fendi Mania events around the world, below.

Ansel Elgort & Chloe Sevigny