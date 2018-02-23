Fendi is best known as an old school Italian luxury house, but they are sometimes the source for some of the most exciting ready-to-wear in Milan. That was the case today at their Fall '18 show.

The new was the big square shoulder in both mini-capes and jackets. The look was super-tailored in the style of Mugler or Montana, but in a modern, business lady way.

Related | 10 Neon Looks You Need from Prada

Logos, which were big in the men's show last month, were also a highlight. There was the coated logo trench, the logo-on-logo coat and the logo leggings under coats.

We went behind-the-scenes at Fendi for a look at what goes on backstage:

Photography: Sonny Vandevelde