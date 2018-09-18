Our Top 10 Favorite Looks From New York Fashion Week

Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell softens black-tie sophistication by pairing a plush sweater with a gathered, full-length silk skirt. His combination of red and pink refresh the Texan society dressing central to his aesthetic.

Christian Cowan

The pleated tiers that make up this jet-black dress by Christian Cowan flounced glamorously on the runway. The designer added crystal-encrusted gloves and a face mask to the mix for a heightened sense of drama.

Luar

Raul Lopez artfully obscures outerwear using silver silk chiffon. Styled over a simple white hoodie, the amorphous garment bears pockets much like a top coat.

Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs' sumptuous silk rosettes inspire one to lean in and take whiff. This delectable peach and pink confection boasts two.

Opening Ceremony Each queen that performed in Opening Ceremony's drag-centric presentation "The Showz" chose a fabric from the collection for a custom look. Sasha Velour's took black and white gingham to glamorous new heights with a peaked headdress.

Pyer Moss Kerby-Jean Raymond applies multidisciplinary artist Derrick Adams's "Family Portrait" paintings to silk pieces in his collection. This ethereal, long-line tunic stood out among the rest.

Sies Marjan Sander Lak cleverly reinterprets the tuxedo with fluid pinstripe pants and a ruffle shirt made of crocodile embossed violet PVC.

Tom Ford For his rendition of the tuxedo, Tom Ford turned half of its jacket into a bustier. Finished with slick cigarette pants, the part business, part leisure number makes for a fuss-free alternative to evening gowns.

The Row Image Courtesy of The Row Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen go for eye-catching silhouettes over decorative details. This gauzy, gathered dress styled with trousers and vest-like top balances sharp tailoring with frothy tulle.

Vaquera For Vaquera's high-school themed collection, designers Patric DiCaprio, Claire Sully, and Bryn Taubensee pinned whistles to a white bustier. The look clinked across the ground floor of the NYC public school where the trio held their show.

