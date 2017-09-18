As the great Kylie Minogue once said, "When in doubt, add more glitter!" Now, designers are taking heed this fashion season, as they should. Throughout the SS18 Fashion Week shows, shiny shoes have proven to be a certified trend, and now designers are throwing something glitter-y on everything. Burberry, Erdem, and Christopher Kane, among others, have incorporated glitter, sequins, and anything shiny in fun and unexpected ways, often adding a refreshing contrast to more subdued and sophisticated looks. Crystals are literally dripping off flats and clutches, while brooches and earrings mesh sparkly multi-colored gems with intricate designs. Especially in times like these, life can always use a little more sparkle. See photos of the emerging trend below.

Photos via Getty

