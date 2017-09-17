Socks and sandals have gone from a tabooed combination to a regular public sight, with American designers incorporating the pairing once again during NYFW this season, so now designers are taking under-footwear to the next level. During London Fashion Week, designers like Anya Hindmarsh, Mary Katrantzou, and of course, Burberry, have incorporated patterned socks and knee-high stockings into their stunning collections, making them as youthful, vibrant, and chic as can be. Burberry's plaid socks and Katrantzou's varsity-striped knee-highs, especially, will have you (almost) yearning for your middle school days. Scroll through the slideshow to get a peek at the return of the stocking, and maybe head to your preferred sock destination to get ahead of the trend.

Photo via Getty