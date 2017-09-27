As Paris Fashion Week is now fully underway, more trends are starting to emerge, and perhaps the most noticeable one so far is boots — but not just your typical solid suede boots, or even down-to-earth cowboy boots. For Spring, designers are stretching the limit of what a boot can look like and the statements they make. Dior goes mesh with their boots to add a bit of DIY flair, while both the French house and Dries Van Noten experiment with shiny metallics and give off a space-age ambience with their pairs. Meanwhile, Saint Laurent goes full-throttle glam and virtually applies entire feather boas in bold shades to their boots. Subtle? No. Fabulous? Absolutely. Take a peek at all the boots to come next season, and make sure to throw out those old plain boots when you do spring cleaning.

Images via Getty