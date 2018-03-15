Fashion month has officially come to a close, and there were, as always, a few brands that really captured your attention — enough for you to post about them on Instagram, at least. The app has released data to announce the most talked-about fashion shows of the season from each city. Naturally, the long-established brands came in first, likely because more money often equals more extravaganza.

Coming out on top in Milan was, of course, Gucci's hospital-themed show, and in Paris, Chanel's Into the Woods experience. One might have also predicted Burberry for its all-star turnout and Christopher Bailey's farewell — but still impressive he beat-out Richard Quinn's Queen Elizabeth-attended presentation. As for Tom Ford, other than his impressively diverse casting, it might have been the sex socks.

See the ranking of the hottest shows, below.

Most Buzzed About Brands During New York Fashion Week

1. Tom Ford

2. Calvin Klein

3. Ralph Lauren

4. Michael Kors

5. Marc Jacobs

Most Buzzed About Brands During London Fashion Week

1. Burberry

2. Richard Quinn

3. Christopher Kane

4. Teatum Jones

5. Delpozo

Most Buzzed About Brands During Milan Fashion Week

1. Gucci

2. Prada

3. Fendi

4. Versace

5. Moschino

Most Buzzed About Brands During Paris Fashion Week

1. Chanel

2. Dior

3. Louis Vuitton

4. Saint Laurent

5. Balmain

Image via Getty

