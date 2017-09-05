In the smoothest of moves, cult French brand Jacquemus has delivered one of the coolest campaigns of the season — featuring no clothes whatsoever.

The David Luraschi-shot advertisement has two models completely nude, locked in the throes of passion beneath a beach umbrella in wet sand. The steamy black and white image obviously doesn't include any of founder and designer Simon Porte Jacquemus' iconic designs, which is the whole point.

"I would like to create a timeless image of two people kissing themselves without clothes, accessories only their bodies on a chair under a parasol," says Simon Porte Jacquemus.

The collection will draw inspiration from Jacquemus passion for the south of France and will debut at Paris Fashion Week on September 25. Hold your breath, because this is going to be a good one.

