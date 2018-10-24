Fashion
As we safely move out of the nonstop excitement and unexpected surprises of fashion month, into the rolling galas of awards show season it is important to remember that at the end of the day fashion is not a contest. But prizes will be awarded and winners will be crowned.

The British Fashion Council announced the list of nominees for the annual Fashion Awards presented in partnership with Swarovski. Expectedly, Prada, Gucci, and Balenciaga lead the pack with the most nominations with familiar names like Alessandro Michele, Demna Gvasalia, Ricardo Tisci, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Virgil Abloh all getting nods from the council. The list also features a some exciting new names with A-COLD-WALL* and Art School getting their first nominations for Best Menswear Designer.

Elsewhere Marine Serre and Alyx join streetwear heavyweights Off-White, Supreme, and Palace in the Urban Luxe category and newcomer Adut Akech is nominated alongside Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah, Kaia Gerber, and Winnie Harlow for Model of the Year.

The awards will be handed out December 10th at Royal Albert Hall. In the meantime, check out the full list of nominees below:

Accessories Designer of the Year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior

Miuccia Prada for Prada

Brand of the Year

Balenciaga

Burberry

Gucci

Off-White

Prada

British Designer of the Year Menswear

Craig Green for Craig Green

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson

Kim Jones for Dior Homme

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

Riccardo Tisci for Burberry

British Designer of the Year Womenswear

Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson

Roksanda Ilinčić for Roksanda

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

Victoria Beckham for Victoria Beckham

British Emerging Talent Menswear

Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler

Eden Loweth & Tom Barratt for Art School

Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

Phoebe English for Phoebe English

Samuel Ross for A-COLD-WALL*

British Emerging Talent Womenswear

Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan

Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E.

Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo

Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn

Sofia Prantera for Aries

Business Leader

Jonathan Akeroyd for Versace

José Neves for Farfetch

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Marco Gobbetti for Burberry

Michael Burke for Louis Vuitton

Designer of the Year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Kim Jones for Dior Homme

Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton

Model of the Year

Adut Akech

Adwoa Aboah

Bella Hadid

Kaia Gerber

Winnie Harlow

Urban Luxe

Alyx

Palace

Marine Serre

Off-White

Supreme

Subscribe to Get More