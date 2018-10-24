As we safely move out of the nonstop excitement and unexpected surprises of fashion month, into the rolling galas of awards show season it is important to remember that at the end of the day fashion is not a contest. But prizes will be awarded and winners will be crowned.

The awards will be handed out December 10th at Royal Albert Hall. In the meantime, check out the full list of nominees below:

Accessories Designer of the Year Alessandro Michele for Gucci Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga Jonathan Anderson for Loewe Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Miuccia Prada for Prada

Brand of the Year Balenciaga Burberry Gucci Off-White Prada

British Designer of the Year Menswear Craig Green for Craig Green Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson Kim Jones for Dior Homme Martine Rose for Martine Rose Riccardo Tisci for Burberry

British Designer of the Year Womenswear Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson Roksanda Ilinčić for Roksanda Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha Victoria Beckham for Victoria Beckham

British Emerging Talent Menswear Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler Eden Loweth & Tom Barratt for Art School Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov Phoebe English for Phoebe English Samuel Ross for A-COLD-WALL*

British Emerging Talent Womenswear Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E. Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn Sofia Prantera for Aries

Business Leader Jonathan Akeroyd for Versace José Neves for Farfetch Marco Bizzarri for Gucci Marco Gobbetti for Burberry Michael Burke for Louis Vuitton

Designer of the Year Alessandro Michele for Gucci Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy Kim Jones for Dior Homme Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton

Model of the Year Adut Akech Adwoa Aboah Bella Hadid Kaia Gerber Winnie Harlow