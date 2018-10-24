As we safely move out of the nonstop excitement and unexpected surprises of fashion month, into the rolling galas of awards show season it is important to remember that at the end of the day fashion is not a contest. But prizes will be awarded and winners will be crowned.
The British Fashion Council announced the list of nominees for the annual Fashion Awards presented in partnership with Swarovski. Expectedly, Prada, Gucci, and Balenciaga lead the pack with the most nominations with familiar names like Alessandro Michele, Demna Gvasalia, Ricardo Tisci, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Virgil Abloh all getting nods from the council. The list also features a some exciting new names with A-COLD-WALL* and Art School getting their first nominations for Best Menswear Designer.
Related | Vogue/CFDA Announce 10 Finalists for 2018 Fashion Fund
Elsewhere Marine Serre and Alyx join streetwear heavyweights Off-White, Supreme, and Palace in the Urban Luxe category and newcomer Adut Akech is nominated alongside Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah, Kaia Gerber, and Winnie Harlow for Model of the Year.
The awards will be handed out December 10th at Royal Albert Hall. In the meantime, check out the full list of nominees below:
Accessories Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior
Miuccia Prada for Prada
Brand of the Year
Balenciaga
Burberry
Gucci
Off-White
Prada
British Designer of the Year Menswear
Craig Green for Craig Green
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson
Kim Jones for Dior Homme
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
Riccardo Tisci for Burberry
British Designer of the Year Womenswear
Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson
Roksanda Ilinčić for Roksanda
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
Victoria Beckham for Victoria Beckham
British Emerging Talent Menswear
Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
Eden Loweth & Tom Barratt for Art School
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Samuel Ross for A-COLD-WALL*
British Emerging Talent Womenswear
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E.
Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
Sofia Prantera for Aries
Business Leader
Jonathan Akeroyd for Versace
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
Michael Burke for Louis Vuitton
Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy
Kim Jones for Dior Homme
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton
Model of the Year
Adut Akech
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow
Urban Luxe
Alyx
Palace
Marine Serre
Off-White
Supreme