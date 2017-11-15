Jordan Peele's 2017 blockbuster hit Get Out may have its fair share of darkly comedic moments, but until it was announced today that the movie would compete in the Comedy/Musical category of this year's Golden Globes, it was widely understood to be a horror film (or psychological thriller). Confused fans took to Twitter to express their bewilderment and disappointment with the surprising delineation, with some saying it revealed something about the way predominantly white culture processes artistic commentary on racism and black people's experience:
However, some suggested that the move was a strategic one on the part of Universal Studios to increase the film's chances of winning an award:
As for the filmmaker himself, in his true comedic style Peele made a joke about the whole situation while still making a statement on its importance:
