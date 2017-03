Our recent cover with Rihanna has been lighting up the internet since it dropped yesterday, but not before it launched a thousand memes.

Here's what the internet thought of our Rihanna #BreakTheRules cover shoot:





















Sorry @badgalriri ๐Ÿ˜‚ but Rhenna slaaayed in these outfits ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ #rhenna #breakstherule #Rihanna

Rihanna also inspired tons of artwork! Check out the talent, y'all:





She X #PaperMagazine ๐Ÿ‘‘ TAG @badgalriri ๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’• #rihanna#paper#nyc#donjuan##riri#badgalriri#fenty#rihpost#rihannanavy#rihannaart#illustration#art#hair#grammys#oscars#anti#lotb#fentyxpuma#humanitarianoftheyear

Illustratin' @badgalriri @papermagazine real quick thank you babe for always fucking tearing this shit up #Burpdrill . . . #badgalriri #papermagazine #breaktherules #illustration #illust #rihannaart #badgalart #comics #sketch #robynrihannafenty #sketchaday #dailysketch #artwork #illustrator #comicart

BadGalRiRi for @papermagazine @badgalriri #Ldochev #fashion #illustration

Edit #2 @badgalriri @karlie.floss @papermagazine

#breaktherules @badgalriri for @papermagazine #fanart

Rihanna for @papermagazine @badgalriri #rihanna #papermagazine #rihannanavy #illustraterih | by @dansmyle

Crazy fun look Inspired by: @papermagazine ๐Ÿ”ฒ @badgalriri #papermagazine #badgalyzma

