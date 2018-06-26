Fashion
Beautiful People
Break the Internet ®
Tech
Internet Culture
NSFW
Sunday Funnies
Entertainment
Music
Film/TV
Books/Zines
Roundups
Care
Pride
Subscribe

On Doug: Pants & Shirt by Givenchy, Jacket by Prada, Shoes by Jimmy Choo

Photographer: Christian Anwander
Stylist: Kevin Breen
Hair: Dennis DeVoy (using Phyto at See Management)
Makeup: Deanna Melluso (using MAC Cosmetics at See Management)
Manicurist: Erii Shizu (at Opus Beauty using Chanel Le Vernis)
Casting Director: Maurilio Carnino (for MTC Casting)
Stylist Assistants: Guvanch Agajumayev, Muneera Althukair and Chiara Di Carcaci
Models: Doug Payne (at State Management, Jade Rose at The Industry MGMT, Chanel De Leon Gomez at Marilyn NY)

Buy a Copy of the Sports Issue Starring Leo Messi HERE

Subscribe to Get More