SZA just released a brand new track off her long-awaited CTRL album entitled "Love Galore," and it is heaven on earth. The track is SZA's dreamy meditation on all the lovers she's left in her wake, featuring a seriously tasty feature from a lovelorn Travis Scott who literally begs to get her pregnant. It is a perfect breezy springtime jam for your Carrie-Bradshaw-at-her-MacBook moods, and if you haven't caught major feelings for SZA by the time the song is over then we really have nothing further to discuss.

Splash image via Instagram