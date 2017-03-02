Guess what? Every piece of clothing you could possibly want but definitely don't need is arriving very shortly in the form of A$AP Rocky's capsule collection with Guess. Happy spring!

In an interview with WWD last month, Rocky reflected on his first collaboration with the brand (released last January) and how his upbringing influenced his desire to work with the brand.

"People actually understood my reasons for wanting to collaborate on that nostalgic collection," Rocky said. "Growing up with an urban hip-hop background, Guess was part of that, in the Menace II Society films and in my household. It was my own twist on archival pieces."

The collection will range in price from $49 to $198 and feature oversized jackets, logo tees, color-blocked denim and high/low-rise bell bottoms. You can cop for yourself from Opening Ceremony from March 10 onwards.

At a preview for his first capsule, Rocky spoke on what it was like to dive into the Guess vault.

"It's just a big warehouse with cages full of clothes," he said. "Some of them are marked by years. I went in there and got busy. Fucked that whole shit up."

Sounds like a dream.



