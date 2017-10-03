We hit the town with Amilna Estevao, Alex Crush and Alton Mason.


View Slideshow

Hair: Amy Farid at Honey Artists

Makeup: Devra Kinery at Art Department

Nails: Naomi Yasuda at Streeters

Set Designer: Chelsea Maruskin

Models: Amilna Estevao at The Society Management, Alex Crush at STATE MGMT and Alton Mason at STATE MGMT

Photo Assistants: Sean O'Neill and Eduardo Valderrama

Digital Operator: Travis Drennen

Stylist Assistants: Heather Dunphy and Heji Rashdi

Location: The Gilded Lily