Ezra Miller Opens Up About Underage #MeToo Experience

Fantastic Beasts star and rising queer demigod Ezra Miller — who floored us this week with his gender-bending GQ shoot and thoughts on identifying as queer ("Yeah, absolutely. Which is to say, I don't identify. Like, fuck that. Queer just means no, I don't do that. I don't identify as a man. I don't identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human") — opened up a #MeToo experience in a Hollywood Reporter cover story.

The actor had already taken clear stance on the issue, declaring in his GQ profile earlier this week: "Let's drop men like flies. I'm with it. And then let's rehabilitate them when they're on the ground."

However, he shared with THR that the issue is personal for him. Miller explained that a director harassed and pressured him when he was underage, trying to get him to sign on to a film.

He said: "They gave me wine and I was underaged," he recalls. "They were like, 'Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?' And I was like, 'No, you guys are monsters."

Miller declined to name the director or the film he was being scoped out for.

Railing on Hollywood's power dynamics he continued cynically: "It's a great fuckin' age of being like, 'You know what? That shit's unacceptable,' And it's amazing for a lot of us to watch. 'Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we fucking survived it. That's what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers."

Miller is becoming a powerful queer voice in Hollywood on issues of gender and sexuality, also recently sharing with Evening Standard Magazine, that for years, he's been the target of violence and bullying for "being gender ambiguous."