Though I, admittedly, am not a Star Wars stan, I know that the trailer for The Last Jedi has been a long time coming – even more so because OG Princess Leia all-round magical lady, the late Carrie Fisher, resumes her role in the eight-installment of the franchise.

Today it was revealed she wrote much of her lines, she is also said to have delivered a "stellar" performance. Director Rian Johnson was reported saying, "I loved her so much. I just adore her. I connected with her first and foremost as a writer. She was an incredible writer, with an incredible mind." Absolutely. For sure. Don't get me wrong, I love hearing these little anecdotes about sweet angel Carrie. My question is, where is she in this highly suspenseful, heavy breathing-laden teaser? Like everyone else on the planet, I want to see my queen.

Then again, this wee snippet does get your adrenaline pumping and is definitely worth your time. I guess we'll just have to wait until December to have our Carrie-thirst satiated.

Image via Getty.

