Mickey Boardman, Editorial Director

The following looks from Tom Ford's September 6th show:

Model Binx Walton opened and closed the show, standing out in a cast that included Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Tasmin Ersahin Meyer, Market Editor



The excellent DJ at VFiles.

The sleek hair at the Miaou presentation with bobby pins, and the matchy matchy looks.

This schoolboy vibe look with cheetah print and a plaid skirt at R13.

Michael Cuby, web editor



The gray-haired model (Walda Laurenceau) who walked in Rachel Comey

