Beyonce is a master of making major fashion moves, from iconic sheer body moments at the Met Gala to show stopping fresh-off-the-runway pieces on tour. In her jaw-dropping music video 'Spirit' for the Lion King, Queen B teamed up with her brilliant stylist, Zerina Akers to serve not one, not two, but 11 looks. From shell embellished harnesses to ivory fringe outerwear, here is everything you need to know.

Valentino Couture YouTube Beyoncé wears a Valentino Spring 2019 Couture gown and a Bizarre Fetish Couture minidress.

Norma Kamali Norma Kamali on Instagram: “BEYONCÉ THE LION KING So happy to be a part of the visuals so beautiful thank you. And to my team Marissa Katia Mario and jimmy for…” Beyoncé wears a Norma Kamali Resort 2020 dress and Lynn Ban gold earrings and cuffs styled by Zerina Akers.

Tongoro Studio YouTube Beyoncé wears a bespoke Tongoro BAMAKO suit and durag, CAIRO facepiece and TONGORO earrings.

Maison Alexandrine Alexandrine on Instagram: “@beyonce usa com exclusividade em seu novo clipe “Spirit” King Lion - body com capa bordados de pérolas, canutilhos e búzios com cristais.…” Beyoncé wears a pearl embellished Maison Alexandrine dress and custom cowrie shell and chain harness by Laurel Dewitt.

Laurel Dewitt Laurel DeWitt on Instagram: “#Beyonce in custom #LaurelDeWitt for the #LionKing Spirit video. Styled by @zerinaakers 💙💙💙💙💙” Beyoncé wears a custom moonlight blue fringe bodysuit by Laurel Dewitt.

Mark Fast Mark Fast on Instagram: “Beyonce in custom MF ! #beyonce x #markfast styled by @zerinaakers #spirit ✨” Beyoncé wears a custom Mark Fast fuzzy bronze bodycon dress styled by Zerina Akers.

Shahar Avnet SHAHAR AVNET on Instagram: “Thrilled to see the QUEEN @beyonce in my design once again. In her new “Spirit” music video for the Lion King. You are my biggest…” Beyoncé wears a flowing hot pink gown by Israeli designer Shahar Avnet.

Hyun Mi Neilsen YouTube Beyoncé dances in a Fall 2019 collection Ivory Fringe Coat by Hyun Mi Nielsen.

microwave マイクロウェーブ on Instagram: “Blue Ivy wears our custom lavender tulle dress in @beyonce SPIRIT music video for The Lion King💜💜💜 #beyoncé #beyonce #ビヨンセ #blueivy #spirit…” Blue Ivy makes a cameo wearing a custom lavender tulle dress by Microwave styled by Manuel Mendez.

YouTube Beyoncé wears a body hugging cobalt blue hooded wrap dress with stacked golden bangles.

YouTube Beyoncé and her tribe of dancers wear crimson red tasseled body suits.

YouTube Beyonce stuns in a fiery red plisse gown and golden Lynn Ban earrings.