Beyonce is a master of making major fashion moves, from iconic sheer body moments at the Met Gala to show stopping fresh-off-the-runway pieces on tour. In her jaw-dropping music video 'Spirit' for the Lion King, Queen B teamed up with her brilliant stylist, Zerina Akers to serve not one, not two, but 11 looks. From shell embellished harnesses to ivory fringe outerwear, here is everything you need to know.
Valentino Couture
Beyoncé wears a Valentino Spring 2019 Couture gown and a Bizarre Fetish Couture minidress.
Norma Kamali
Beyoncé wears a Norma Kamali Resort 2020 dress and Lynn Ban gold earrings and cuffs styled by Zerina Akers.
Tongoro Studio
Beyoncé wears a bespoke Tongoro BAMAKO suit and durag, CAIRO facepiece and TONGORO earrings.
Maison Alexandrine
Beyoncé wears a pearl embellished Maison Alexandrine dress and custom cowrie shell and chain harness by Laurel Dewitt.
Laurel Dewitt
Beyoncé wears a custom moonlight blue fringe bodysuit by Laurel Dewitt.
Mark Fast
Beyoncé wears a custom Mark Fast fuzzy bronze bodycon dress styled by Zerina Akers.
Shahar Avnet
Beyoncé wears a flowing hot pink gown by Israeli designer Shahar Avnet.
Hyun Mi Neilsen
Beyoncé dances in a Fall 2019 collection Ivory Fringe Coat by Hyun Mi Nielsen.
Blue Ivy makes a cameo wearing a custom lavender tulle dress by Microwave styled by Manuel Mendez.
Beyoncé wears a body hugging cobalt blue hooded wrap dress with stacked golden bangles.
Beyoncé and her tribe of dancers wear crimson red tasseled body suits.
Beyonce stuns in a fiery red plisse gown and golden Lynn Ban earrings.
