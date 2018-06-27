Evangeline Lily Has Words For Male Actors With 'Uncomfortable' Costumes

Press circuits for female actors appear to be brutal: months of daily glam, often uncomfortable styling and six-inch stilettos, in order, one would assume, to be considered attractive enough to entice audiences to see the movie and grease reviewers to positively react to it.

Related | All-Female 'Ocean's 8' Beat the Boys at the Box Office

Evangeline Lily has embarked on the promotion tour for Marvel's latest superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp, in which she plays one of the titular characters, and was asked to weigh in on the various men portraying Marvel superheroes who claimed their costumes were uncomfortable. Lily reveals to the interviewer she once wondered whether her costume was exceptionally wearable, because she never had a problem with it. Then she decides to go all the way off.

"I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complain about their suits for years, and I got into my suit and I was wearing it. Working in it. Doing my thing, and I was like 'It's just not that bad. Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU?' Or …"

She pauses, raising a single shoe into the camera's view: a pointed-toe, impossibly high stiletto with no platform.

"Have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good? And they're just like, 'What is this? This sucks! Why? Why do we have to go through this?!' Whereas a woman is like, 'I don't know. This is, like, normal.'"

Not all heroes wear capes, this one has wings. See the full clip, below.

Photo via Twitter

