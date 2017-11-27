At the Soul Train Awards last night, host Erykah Badu, the baddest baddie there ever was, told the audience during her opening segment, "I know I usually do a big elaborate musical number, but right here I feel I need to do this." She then took a knee, saying, "This is for Kap. Kap, we appreciate you, for giving your life, giving up your dream, because you believe in us."

Badu's move was met with raucous applause from both the crowd and the internet:

Big shout out to #ErykahBadu for taking a knee tonight at the #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/ABhK1ryYsK

— Luv Wins✊Resist (@luvwins2016) November 27, 2017

#SoulTrainAwards #Swv opened up and have me chills! #Erykahbadu took a knee honoring #westandwithkap. This is about to be amazing again!

— Yulonda Stevens (@Jewelondis) November 27, 2017

Kaepernick's organization also tweeted at Badu:

Image via Getty