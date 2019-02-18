At the National Portrait Gallery in London, Erdem presented its fall 2019 collection with all the signature elements of the label's usual dark romanticism. This season, the designer was inspired by the life and aesthetics of Princess Orietta Doria Pamphilj and her 1000-room palazzo in 1960s Rome. Here's everything else you need to know about the show.

Related | Ashish Revives Crochet at London Fashion Week

Cut-Out Central

Erdem create new silhouettes with unconventional cut-outs. Inky silk dresses with velvet bows had peekaboo panels. Pink and black lace dresses were distinctively see-through and fishnet tights also revealed hints of skin.

Brilliant Bows

Small baby-sized bows were a motif featured throughout the collection. Along with that, massive black bows placed around necklines and paired with voluminous floral gowns that looked like they were straight out of a 1960s couture runway show.

The Purse as a Necklace

Dainty vintage style change purses in brocade fabrics with slender gold chains were styled around models' necks rather than over the shoulder. Some of the bags were covered in gorgeous fluffy feathers for added theatrics.

Opera Gloves

Following one of the biggest trends of the season, leather opera gloves in all different shades were a fixture of the collection. Worn in contrasting colors with gowns that had a bit of vintage appeal, they added a layer of prim and proper femininity to the show.

Veils

Many of the models wore sheer black netted veils to further the element of drama. Taking things one step further, there were also some black floor-length veils that were cut slightly higher in the front.

Photos courtesy of Erdem



