In our current #peaktv world, we can't imagine how anyone decides on the Emmy nominations. There's just So. Much. Television. But somehow they manage. This morning, The Handmaid's Tale's Samira Wiley and New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold announced this year's nominees from the TV Academy headquarters in North Hollywood. There are some surprises (Jessica Biel for The Sinner?), an incredibly stacked comedy category (without Modern Family for the first time in what feels like millenia), and a number of expected Emmy's stalwarts (Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, This is Us). We'd like to save some time and just give all the Emmys to Sandra Oh, but the show — which airs on September 17th with hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che — must go on. Here are the nominees for the major categories.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusism
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Rachel Brosnahan -The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney - Mom
Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Issa Rae - Insecure
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Ted Danson - The Good Place
William H. Macy - Shameless
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Outstanding Drama Actress
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Claire Foy - The Crown
Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black
Outstanding Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown - This is Us
Justin Bateman - Ozark
Ed Harris - Westworld
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us
Photo via Getty