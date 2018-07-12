In our current #peaktv world, we can't imagine how anyone decides on the Emmy nominations. There's just So. Much. Television. But somehow they manage. This morning, The Handmaid's Tale's Samira Wiley and New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold announced this year's nominees from the TV Academy headquarters in North Hollywood. There are some surprises (Jessica Biel for The Sinner?), an incredibly stacked comedy category (without Modern Family for the first time in what feels like millenia), and a number of expected Emmy's stalwarts (Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, This is Us). We'd like to save some time and just give all the Emmys to Sandra Oh, but the show — which airs on September 17th with hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che — must go on. Here are the nominees for the major categories.

Outstanding Drama Series The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusism

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Rachel Brosnahan -The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney - Mom

Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Issa Rae - Insecure

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

William H. Macy - Shameless

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Outstanding Drama Actress

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell - The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Claire Foy - The Crown

Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black

Outstanding Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown - This is Us

Justin Bateman - Ozark

Ed Harris - Westworld

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us

Photo via Getty