A cinematic vision was born on the runway at Emilia Wickstead's fall 2019 show. Drawing inspiration from the Godfather Trilogy, the designer specifically looked to Mary Corleone, the mob daughter, played by Sofia Coppola in The Godfather Part III for aesthetic cues. Here's everything else you need to know about the show.

Sicilian Florals

There were plenty of small floral prints on maxi length dresses. They felt exactly like the kind of uniform a Sicilian granny might wear. However, each piece was made modern with low v-necks or cocoon-like silhouettes.

Scarlet Red

Red was clearly the power color for this collection. Models walked down the runway wearing the brightest shade of lipstick red. Dresses – all knee-length or longer - were paired with flat shoes giving way to vintage vibes.

Leopard Spots

Two voluminous leopard spotted looks were seamlessly integrated into the fall 2019 collection. For example, an oversized coat was styled with a glamorous little yellow hat. Another maxi-length leopard spot dress was cut low, almost to the navel with long sleeves. The contrast of revealing skin and modesty hit all the right notes.

White Wedding

Several white dresses made an appearance along with one white suit. These minimalistic gowns, that were once again floor-length, looked exactly like the kind of number a mob daughter's wife (real or imagined) might wear to her own wedding.

Black Velvet

Two black velvet gowns toward the end of the collection also hinted at silhouettes of the past (1940s and 1970s, to be specific). These dresses were ultra-wearable but could also easily fix into being an occasion outfit. Given the dramatic context of the collection inspiration, we could easily see them being worn at a dramatic mob funeral.

